Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

