Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 10,468 Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $26.57 on Friday. Federated Hermes Inc has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

