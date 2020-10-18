Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,118 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 in the last 90 days.

A stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

