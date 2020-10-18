Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 3,227 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,405.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 146,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 650.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Logitech International stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

