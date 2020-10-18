Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $87.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

