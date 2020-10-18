Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MITK. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MITK opened at $12.90 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.