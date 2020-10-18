Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Navigator by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 60.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $455.55 million, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVGS. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.