Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRL stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

