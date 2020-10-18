Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

