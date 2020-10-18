Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $347,000 Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 703.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth $809,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 879,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after buying an additional 168,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

