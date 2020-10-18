Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 58.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357,043 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,147,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,276,000 after buying an additional 463,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

