Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.41.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $434,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,368 shares of company stock worth $74,594,428. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

