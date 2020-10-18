Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $206,000 in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE AOS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

