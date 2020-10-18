Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $208,000 in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AFLAC by 51.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 78,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 64,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 145,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 96,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in AFLAC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

