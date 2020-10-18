Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $244,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.86.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

