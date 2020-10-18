Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $397,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after buying an additional 349,482 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,740,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after buying an additional 293,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,782,000 after buying an additional 266,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 50.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after buying an additional 251,205 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 37.7% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 722,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 197,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.53 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.