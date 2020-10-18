Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $406,000 in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 12.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $130.54 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th.

HOFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

