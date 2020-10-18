Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

NYSE QSR opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

