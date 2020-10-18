Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after buying an additional 335,408 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $74.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

