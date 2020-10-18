Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

TRN opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

