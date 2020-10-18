Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Balchem by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Balchem by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

BCPC stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.63. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Balchem’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

