Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

