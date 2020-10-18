Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2,111.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 945,061 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 169,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

