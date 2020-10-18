Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

