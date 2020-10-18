Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.