Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,644 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Perficient by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

