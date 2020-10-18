Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $130.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.66. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

