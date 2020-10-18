Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Rexnord by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Rexnord by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

NYSE RXN opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

