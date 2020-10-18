Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Collectors Universe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 140.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $64.04.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.