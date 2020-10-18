Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,905 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

