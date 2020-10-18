Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $55.96 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.