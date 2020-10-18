Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 13,031 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 54.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 184.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

