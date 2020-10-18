Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,646.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

