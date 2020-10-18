Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,394 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TTEC by 59.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TTEC by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,369 shares in the company, valued at $865,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

