Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,917 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 66.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 62.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

AN stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

