Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 704 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

