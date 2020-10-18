Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.74. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

