Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 151.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 866.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,942 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $67.89 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

