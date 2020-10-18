Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of ATO opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

