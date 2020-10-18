Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.48 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,694,800.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

