Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

