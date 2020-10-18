Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 48.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 65.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 839,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tribune Publishing Co has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $467.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing Co will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.