Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brady by 23.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Brady by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

