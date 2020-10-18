Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In other Ciena news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.