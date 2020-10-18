Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in New York Times by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 78.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

