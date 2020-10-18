Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 55,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSPUF)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

