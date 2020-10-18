Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $13.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDRX. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,587,000 after buying an additional 1,108,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 884,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after buying an additional 758,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 457,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.