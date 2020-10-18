Cappasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $177.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $465,443.49 and $177.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.04860398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

