Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $153.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $7,868,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.74. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

