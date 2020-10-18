CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sells $258,600.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,031.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRTS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. Equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $1,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 882.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $3,006,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

